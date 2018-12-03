Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 November to 30 November 2018.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 83.2506 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/11/2018 FR0010313833 10000 82.8306 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/11/2018 FR0010313833 7500 82.2191 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/11/2018 FR0010313833 7000 84.2781 XPAR TOTAL 34,500 83.1131

