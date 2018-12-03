Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 November to 30 November 2018.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|26/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|83.2506
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|10000
|82.8306
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|28/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|7500
|82.2191
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|7000
|84.2781
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|34,500
|83.1131
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
