Panduit Guides Selection of Data Centre Network Infrastructure to Meet Demand for High Bandwidth and Faster Data Rates for Next Generation Applications and Equipment

- New Panduit White Paper - 'Light into Money - The Future of Fibre Optics in the Data Centre Networks' provides a Guide to help future proof data centre communications network infrastructure

- Emerging demand drivers for high speed ethernet network infrastructure identified

- Includes development road maps plus migration paths to 100GBE - 800GBE and 1,6Tbps

Panduit has published a new white paper; "Light into Money - The Future of Fibre Optics in the Data Centre Networks." https://pages.panduit.com/light_to_money.html Authored by Dr. R Pimpinella, Panduit Fellow in Fibre Optic Research, the comprehensive document is an exploration of the current state of the market, highlighting the critical role which infrastructure developments will continue to play in data centre and data communications growth over the coming years.

"Light into Money - The Future of Fibre Optics in the Data Centre Networks" presents key growth areas in the digital economy that impact the progress of data centres from highly integrated and high-speed devices and processing systems, to bandwidth and data intensive applications. It explores trends such as Edge Computing, IoT, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. It examines the effect of Hyperscale data centre operators and the Open Compute Project upon innovation, together with the influence of Telcos and Media providers upon high data rate product initiatives.

Commenting on the research Dr. Pimpinella said, "Wherever you look, from components and devices to systems and applications, data centre communications infrastructure is being tasked to enable higher data rates and greater bandwidth. As a consequence, data centre operators as well as those designing and building facilities, need clear information to guide how they implement or upgrade network infrastructure to meet these requirements. At the same time, data centre users and customers require insight into the challenges of their service providers so that they can buy with confidence."

The motivation for Light into Money - The Future of Fibre Optics in the Data Centre Networks, is to provide a comprehensive examination of the challenges and solutions for efficient and effective infrastructure implementation, to support the coming advances of compute, storage and applications that are driving the data centre market forward today.

The white paper includes an executive summary and conclusion with many diagrams and tables, the main copy is organised in sections; discussing

Demand drivers for high speed Ethernet

Web disruptors creating new competitive landscape

IP traffic explosion inside and outside the data centre

Data centre traffic growth forecasts

Current and future road maps for high speed technologies

Future proofing the data centre network

"Light into Money - The Future of Fibre Optics in the Data Centre Networks", provides a balanced analysis of the available and future possible options for data centre developments, discussing the options available and the challenges and benefits of the various technologies. This thorough investigation of the opportunities together with development road maps illustrates the influences and potential challenges the market faces.

"Light into Money - How to Win in the Data Centre Market" is available for free download from https://pages.panduit.com/light_to_money.html

More information on Panduit's high speed fibre optic solutions are available:

@ https://www.panduit.com

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.