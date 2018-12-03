sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,73 Euro		+0,15
+2,69 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.12.2018 | 13:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, December 3

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2018:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,575%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 696 356,16

Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,775%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 376 246,58

Interest period:11 September 2018 to 10 December 2018
Payment date:11 December 2018
Date Convention:Following Business Day

3 December 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2018 PR Newswire