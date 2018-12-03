AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, December 3
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
("AECI" or "the Issuer")
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2018:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|8,575%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR7 696 356,16
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|8,775%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR11 376 246,58
|Interest period:
|11 September 2018 to 10 December 2018
|Payment date:
|11 December 2018
|Date Convention:
|Following Business Day
3 December 2018
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)