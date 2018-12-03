AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2018:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 8,575% Interest amount due: ZAR7 696 356,16

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 8,775% Interest amount due: ZAR11 376 246,58

Interest period: 11 September 2018 to 10 December 2018 Payment date: 11 December 2018 Date Convention: Following Business Day

3 December 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)