sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,95 Euro		+0,32
+3,01 %
WKN: 936386 ISIN: US8006771062 Ticker-Symbol: GBY 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,953
11,269
13:32
10,98
11,26
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC10,95+3,01 %