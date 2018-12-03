Japan's national TV group NHK broadcasted live images from the Vatican in 8K via EUTELSAT 12 West B satellite for its new channel BS8K

Regulatory News:

NHK, Japan's national broadcaster, has partnered with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) to launch the world's first 8K network; BS8K. The live broadcast took place on December 2nd from the Vatican where images were transmitted to Tokyo via EUTELSAT 12 West B satellite with a mobile uplink provided by M-three Satcom. This momentous event by NHK has broken new ground for 8K contribution via satellite.

To achieve the technologically challenging feat, NHK relied on DVB-S2X modulation, in 16APSK, and HEVC encoding. The images (7680 pixels over 4320 lines, an astounding 33.3 million pixels per image) were shot at 60 frames per second in BT2020 colour space, with 10 bits of colour depth (1 billion colours) and high dynamic range HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), combined with 22.2 channel audio.

Airing today in Japan, BS8K features 8K Ultra HD footage of major cultural and sporting events, museums and natural landscapes, providing viewers with a fully immersive experience which will be broadcast 12 hours a day. The channel will allow for further experimentation with 8K prior to the large-scale deployment of the format for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics games in 2020.

Gerry O'Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Global TV and Video of Eutelsat: "Eutelsat has been a pioneer in delivering HD and Ultra HD formats since their inception, and this broadcast confirms satellite's unique position as one of the vital technologies capable of broadcasting 8K signals. We look forward to working hand in hand with customers such as NHK as they continue to raise the bar higher for the broadcasting industry, to deliver the best possible video experience to viewers."

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading operators of communication satellites. Through its global fleet of satellites and ground-based infrastructure, Eutelsat enables its clients in the Video, Data, Government Services, and Fixed and Mobile connectivity sectors to efficiently connect to their clients wherever they may be. Eutelsat broadcasts nearly 7,000 channels, operated by the largest television groups, reaching an audience of one billion television viewers equipped for satellite reception or connected to land networks. Based in Paris, Eutelsat relies on a global network of offices and teleports. Its teams, comprised of 1,000 employees from 46 countries strive daily to offer the best quality service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Paris) under the symbol ETL.

To learn more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005454/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: + 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Christina Darvasi

Tel.: 52 55 26 29 58 47

cdarvasi@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com