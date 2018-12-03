Fellow Finance platform facilitated 17,7 million euros of loans in November

In November Fellow Finance's investors financed a record breaking amount of business and peer-to-peer loans worth over 17,7 million euros. Cumulative loan volume grew over 342 million euros and over 400 new investors joined the platform during November making the total number of investors to 10 407. You can always check the real-time statistics on our site: www.fellowfinance.com/for-investor/statistics.

Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leading¹ Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 480 000 users from around 50 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2900 shareholders. Read more: www.fellowfinance.com.

¹Measured by amount of financing facilitated at 31 October 2018. Source: Altfi Data (data accessed on 31 October 2018).

