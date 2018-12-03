JPJ Group PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December, 3 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 1 December 2018 that on 30 November 2018 Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group plc, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Neil Goulden 10,000 £5.85 95,000 0.13%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Neil Goulden 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name JPJ Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 10,000 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £5.85 10,000 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 30 November 2018 (UK) g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJGroup plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

