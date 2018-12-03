The chairman of the European Energy Research Alliance says the EU must bring national research centers together in a continent-wide effort before it is too late, and the COP24 meeting needs to send out a positive message to the world.The chairman of the European Energy Research Alliance (EERA) says Europe - and the world - will have to step up research spending on renewable energy to have any hope of hitting 2050 climate change targets. EERA's Nils Røkke told pv magazine the EU's Strategic Energy Technologies (SET) plan is a step in the right direction but much more needs to be done at a European ...

