

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Qatar announced on Monday that it is planning to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC from January 1, 2019, ending the Arab emirate's 57-year membership in the influential oil cartel.



The decision to leave OPEC was announced by Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi at a news conference in Doha just days before a crucial meeting between OPEC and its allies. Qatar has been an official member of OPEC since 1961.



Qatar, which is in a diplomatic dispute with OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia, said its decision to leave OPEC was not politically motivated. The country noted that decision will allow it to cement its position as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas or LNG.



The Gulf state is one of the smallest producers in OPEC, with crude oil output of about 600,000 barrels per day or bpd. In comparison, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer as well as exporter, has an output of 11 million bpd.



Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states had imposed a political and economic boycott of Qatar since June 2017. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and their regional rival, Iran.



Qatar has denied the accusations and said the boycott hampers its national sovereignty.



Nevertheless, Qatar's decision comes just as OPEC and non-OPEC members are slated to meet in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, with the intent of reaching a deal over possible output cuts. However, Qatar said it will attend this week's meeting.



Crude oil prices have tumbled more than 25 percent after surging to a four-year high in October amid worries about oversupply and slowing global economic growth.



