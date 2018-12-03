

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said that it appointed Peter Freyberg as Head of Industrial Mining Assets - a newly created position with oversight and responsibility for all of Glencore's Industrial Mining Assets.



Gary Nagle has been appointed as Head of Coal Assets. Japie Fullard appointed Head of Ferroalloys Assets.



The company noted that Telis Mistakidis will retire as Head of Copper Marketing at the end of the year. Nico Paraskevas has been appointed Head of Copper Marketing.



Stuart Cutler will retire as Head of Ferroalloys Marketing at the end of the year. Jason Kluk and Ruan Van Schalkwyk have beenb appointed as Joint Heads of Ferroalloys Marketing.



