+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person| | |closely associated with them (PCA) | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Stevens, Admiral Group plc CEO| | | |and his wife, Heather Stevens. | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Position/status |Person discharging managerial | |a)| |responsibility and person closely | | | |associated to him | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial Notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction| | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Admiral Group plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place| | |where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B02J6398 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Nature of the transaction |Transfer, at nil cost, of shares in | |b)| |Admiral Group plc to The Waterloo | | | |Foundation, a charity of which David| | | |and Heather Stevens are trustees. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | |Nil |205,000 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (Single Transaction) | | | | | |d)| * Aggregated value | | | | | | | | * Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |30 November 2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



