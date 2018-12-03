SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Globally, business infrastructure is experiencing a surge in the adoption of contractual employment in a bid to hire good-quality and cost-effective manpower with short TATs. Leveraging the contract staffing services is also known to assist the large- and mid-sized businesses in gaining access to a large talent pool as well as technological expertise, which helps streamline the recruitment process. This is significantly driving the demand for the contract or temporary staffing services.

Regarded as a reliable source of data, this procurement intelligence report on the contract or temporary staffing services offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights into the marketplace. This offers the necessary direction to the buyers and the suppliers, who can arrive at a well-informed and a risk-proof decision after assessing every facet of this market.

"Buyers should evaluate staffing firms' representatives based on the professional quotient in their interactions, business experience, and industry knowledge to fulfill specific needs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

Considering the nature of the market, our procurement experts have recommended specific sets of KPIs that must be implemented while devising a procurement strategy for leveraging contract or temporary staffing services:

Supply assurance is indispensable for category buyers to control opportunity costs

Align job requirements with staffing firms' specialization while leveraging contract or temporary staffing services.

Buy the full report to get a complete and functional insights into the market of contract or temporary staffing services.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Contract or temporary staffing services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Report scope snapshot: Contract or temporary staffing services

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers for contract or temporary staffing services.

Category management enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

Category definition
Category hierarchy
Category scope
Category map

SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

