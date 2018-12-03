8x8 Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for its Integrated Approach to CCaaS and UCaaS Solutions

As a single-source provider of both CCaaS and UCaaS solutions, 8x8 presents customers with a singlepoint of accountability for service and support

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of North American cloud contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) markets, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 8x8, Inc. with the 2018 North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. With respect to CCaaS and UCaaS integration, 8x8 delivers an end-to-end, single-vendor platform that is matched by few, if any, competitors. This focus on delivering comprehensive integrated UC and cloud-based contact center services has eliminated the legacy technology, purchasing, usage and communications barriers that have prevented organizations from effectively meeting the demands of today's workforce and customer expectations.

"8x8's portfolio structure has evolved from a primary focus on cloud-based communications solutions to address shifting customer demand for a full suite of contact center capabilities available to users across their organization," said Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst. "The company's 8x8 X Series integrated UC and contact center license plans help businesses and their end users more easily and holistically consume capabilities across the new, modern cloud communications platform. The company's continually enhanced portfolio and streamlined go-to-market strategy have expanded its addressable market encompass the more sophisticated communications and contact center needs of mid-market and enterprise environments."

The tight integration of UCaaS and CCaaS on one platform endows organizations with important functional intelligent enterprise engagement capabilities as well as simplified licensing and deployment. Organizations benefit from streamlined vendor and license management, support accountability, pricing advantages, a single data set for business insights, and seamless communications in the greater organization. Furthermore, customers that invest in 8x8 solutions gain time-to-market advantages, compared to similarly positioned solutions in the market.

"8x8 further stands out for enabling customers to mix and match plans across their workforce, which, in turn, allows them to tailor plans to specific employee tasks and preferences," noted Arnold. "As a single-source provider, 8x8 also benefits channel partners as well by shrinking the sales cycles as well as reducing training requirements and complexity of implementation. Overall, with its uniquely comprehensive 8x8 X Series plans, 8x8 helps companies move to the cloud and easily subscribe to a broad communications portfolio spanning telephony, team messaging, contact center, mobility, and multi-media conferencing, thus earning the provider a prominent position in the CCaaS and UCaaS market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

