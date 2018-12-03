Celebrated professor and speaker to share actionable strategies from her latest research on cultivating braver leaders

Globoforce, a leading provider of human applications, today announced Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor, will be returning as a keynote speaker for its WorkHuman 2019 conference, March 18-21, in Nashville, Tenn. On the heels of releasing her latest #1 New York Times best-seller, "Dare to Lead," Brown will talk about the teachable skills needed for daring leadership.

The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown 500 percent in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, international human rights attorney Amal Clooney, journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow, actors Salma Hayek Pinault, Ashley Judd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox, and best-selling authors Susan Cain, Arianna Huffington, Shawn Achor, Adam Grant, and Simon Sinek.

Through her keynote address "Dare to Lead," Brown will answer the question "How do you cultivate braver, more daring leaders, and how do you embed the value of courage in your culture?" The culmination of a seven-year study looking at the future of leadership and the barriers and obstacles to daring leadership, Brown's latest research reveals that the barrier to daring leadership is not fear, it's our armor. We self-protect in ways that move us away from our values and our courage. In her talk, Brown will explore the actionable tools, learning, and unlearning that underpin brave work, tough conversations, and showing up with your whole heart.

"Brené is inspiring a new generation of leaders to find their courage through the acceptance of their vulnerability," said Derek Irvine, senior vice president of client strategy and consulting at Globoforce. "Her research in human connections and emotions and their manifestation in the workplace is changing how we approach leadership. As WorkHuman grows into the ultimate destination for forward-thinking companies to share ideas, we are grateful that Brené is joining us to spread the message of humanity in the workplace."

Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston, where she holds the Huffington Foundation Brené Brown Endowed Chair at The Graduate College of Social Work. She has spent the last two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy and is the author of five #1 New York Times best-sellers "The Gifts of Imperfection," "Daring Greatly," "Rising Strong," "Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone," and her recent "Dare to Lead." Her TED Talk, "The Power of Vulnerability," is one of the top five most viewed TED Talks in the world with more than 36 million views. In addition to her research and writing, Brown is the founder and CEO of Brené Brown Education and Research Group.

"Years of studying leadership has taught me that you can't get to courage without walking through vulnerability," said Brown. "The ability to rumble with uncertainty and risk is what makes us daring and empathetic, and the workplace more human. WorkHuman provides a great platform for an exchange of ideas on infusing humanity into the work environment, and I am looking forward to returning to its stage."

Brown returns to WorkHuman for the second time, joining Gary Hamel and Kat Cole as keynote speakers.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce makes work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Today, Globoforce is the leading provider of human applications, including its award-winning Social Recognition solution. Through its WorkHuman Cloud suite of products, companies can strengthen employee performance and the connection between people and teams on a more positive, emotional level in tune with how work gets done today. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more:

Visit: http://www.globoforce.com

Read: http://globoforce.com/globoblog

Follow: Twitter @Globoforce LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/globoforce Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globoforce



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005300/en/

Contacts:

Shweta Agarwal

(508) 229-1541

Shweta.Agarwal@globoforce.com