sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,62 Euro		+0,18
+0,30 %
WKN: A0NHKR ISIN: US64110D1046 Ticker-Symbol: NTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,80
60,37
14:24
59,78
60,35
14:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETAPP INC
NETAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETAPP INC59,62+0,30 %