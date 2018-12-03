sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,29 Euro		+0,555
+4,04 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,964
14,055
16:25
14,005
14,045
16:25
03.12.2018 | 14:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF Completes Previously Announced Divestment of L&AT Business, Resulting in a net Gain of SEK 1.2 Billion

Previously announced divestment results in a net gain of SEK 1.2 billion. Unrelated to the divestment, impairments of assets and customer settlement costs totalling approximately SEK 300 million to impact operating result in Q4 2018


GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced divestment of its linear and actuation technology business to Triton.

The total consideration of the divestment is SEK 2.75 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis. The closing of the divestment will have a positive effect on the operating result for Q4 2018 of SEK 1.2 billion.

Christian Johansson, Senior Vice President and CFO says, "Our efforts to focus on our core business around the rotating shaft has generated approximately SEK 7 billion during the last three years. These funds have been used to strengthen the balance sheet and increase investments in manufacturing and R&D. We now have a stronger financial position from which to build upon."

Unrelated to the divestment, impairments of assets and costs associated with customer settlements will have a negative effect on the operating result for Q4 2018 of approximately SEK 300 million.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
Tel: +46-31-337-6576
Mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg
Tel: +46-31-337-2104
Tel: +46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-previously-announced-divestment-of-l-at-business--resulting-in-a-net-gain-of-sek-1-2-b,c2690035

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2690035/956721.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire