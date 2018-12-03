XBiotech Inc.: XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of GMP Audit

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) today announced a successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) audit by Eurofins Amatsigroup. The audit was conducted in connection with XBiotech's distribution in Europe of its US-manufactured biological drug product. XBiotech manufactures bermekimab at its campus facility in Austin, Texas and regularly ships the drug to clinics in various countries in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Drugs manufactured outside of Europe may only be distributed in Europe through a qualified organization that can assure quality of drug product and manufacturing practices. The Company recently retired its old operations, which included a GMP manufacturing facility, consolidating its programs in a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D center on its campus in Austin. This is the first audit of the new facility.



Norma Gonzalez, XBiotech's Vice President of Quality, commented, "We are revolutionizing the manufacturing of biological drugs in many ways, including in terms of robustness and ease of GMP compliance. We were pleased to be able to once again demonstrate this in the audit process."

XBiotech recently consolidated operations at its new headquarter facility in Austin, Texas. Operations are now exclusively housed in one complex that includes a custom-built state-of-the-art manufacturing operation, R&D laboratories and administrative space. XBiotech's facilities are located on a 48 acre estate located only minutes from Austin's city center. XBiotech developed manufacturing technology using bioreactors designed and built by the Company, employing its technology to dramatically reduced capital costs, plant and equipment operating complexity, and improve production flexibility compared to existing manufacturing commonly used to produce marketed biologics. XBiotech currently produces all of its clinical drug material and plans to manufacture commercial drug product from its Austin headquarters.

