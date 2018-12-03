Christian Sinding Appointed New Managing Partner and CEO of EQT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Christian Sinding appointed new Managing Partner and CEO of global investment firm EQT

EQT today announces that Christian Sinding, Deputy Managing Partner and Head of EQT Equity, has been appointed Managing Partner and CEO of EQT. Thomas von Koch has, after five successful years as Managing Partner and CEO, decided to step down and assume a new role within EQT. These changes are effective as of January 1, 2019.

As EQT enters its next phase of development, the timing is right for handing over to the next generation of leaders. Christian Sinding, 46 years old, joined EQT in 1998 and has led the EQT Equity investment advisory team since 2011. He was born in Norway, studied and worked in the US, has worked across five EQT offices and is today based in Zurich. Christian holds a Bachelor of Science (in Commerce) degree from the University of Virginia, which he received with Distinction in 1994.

Over the last five years, EQT has more than doubled in size and is now one of the largest alternative investment firms in the world. It has entered into new geographies and developed new investment areas such as Ventures, Real Estate and Public Value. The firm has also pioneered a digital strategy that both improves EQT itself and supports the development of the EQT funds' portfolio companies. EQT has taken a lead when it comes to responsible investments and also developed a clear brand and purpose, based upon developing strong and sustainable companies.

"Christian is one of our most experienced Partners, a strong promoter of EQT's culture and values as well as an inspiring and business-oriented leader. He was a natural choice, an excellent successor to Thomas and will secure continuity of EQT's growth, our transformation and "future-proofing" strategy, and our long-term vision", says Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairman of EQT. "I would also like to express my greatest appreciation to Thomas for his dedication and passionate work leading EQT into becoming an even more global and powerful investment firm", Conni Jonsson continues.

Thomas von Koch remains part of the EQT management team and becomes Deputy Managing Partner and Chairman of EQT Ventures, EQT Mid Market Asia and EQT Public Value. Thomas' vast experience will be a great asset in the development and future success of these investment strategies.

"I am excited yet humbled to take on the responsibility of leading EQT forward into the next phase of its development. There are a lot of opportunities as well as challenges ahead, both for the industry and for EQT. But we have a strong position, and with an amazing team and track record, we are poised for further growth. It has been great to work with Thomas all these years and I am delighted to be able to continue to do so in his new capacity", says Christian Sinding.

"Christian and I have enjoyed a strong working relationship over the years and I can think of no one better equipped to take the reins of EQT. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in my new role at EQT and would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to EQT's success during my tenure as Managing Partner and CEO", says Thomas von Koch.

