Montag, 03.12.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

03.12.2018 | 14:32
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Linde plc: Linde plc Completes Divestiture of Praxair's European Businesses

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / In accordance with the recent merger between Linde AG and Praxair, Inc., Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN), today announced it has completed the divestiture of the majority of Praxair's European business to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

The assets divested include Praxair's industrial gases businesses in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom and include approximately 2,600 employees. The divested businesses generated annual sales of approximately 1.3 billion euros in 2017.

About Linde plc

Linde plc is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with market capitalization of approximately USD 90 billion (EUR 78 billion) and 2017 pro forma sales of USD 27 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde plc delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.lindeplc.com

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
E-Mail: juan_pelaez@praxair.com
Media Relations
Richard Rigby
Phone: +44 20 3755 1621
E-Mail: richard.rigby@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529572/Linde-plc-Linde-plc-Completes-Divestiture-of-Praxairs-European-Businesses


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE