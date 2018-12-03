SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Saccharin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Increasing adoption of saccharin sweeteners by end-user industries like the food and beverage and pharmaceuticals is majorly driving the demand for this market. In addition, the growing consumer demand for low-calorie foods and beverages is predicted to continue driving the demand for saccharin, which will account for more than 65% of the category spend by the end of 2018. Need more insights into the nature of the demand and supply? Request a free sample of this procurement report on the saccharin market.

However, it has been observed that the potential investors are troubled with business uncertainties owing to the complex supply market structure. This is deterring both the buyers as well as the suppliers while gaining necessary insights required for devising a cohesive procurement strategy. Reach out to us to get customized guidance towards creating a strategy that is aligned to the dynamics of the saccharin market.

"We advise the buyers to evaluate suppliers based on the distance of their location from the buyer's facility," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

SpendEdge's procurement market research specialists believe that the following factors will influence the growth in the saccharin market:

Rise in import tariffs may increase import risks for buyers in the saccharin market.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for saccharin due to the growing consumer demand for high-intensity sweeteners in the region

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materialscategory provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Saccharin market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities in the saccharin market

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis in the saccharin market

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

