As from December 4, 2018, subscription rights issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 14, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: DIGN TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012011054 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164235 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from December 4, 2018, paid subscription shares issued Dignitana AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: DIGN BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012011062 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 164236 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.