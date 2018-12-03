Terveystalo Oyj: Press release: Terveystalo renews its management structure - decision making and service development closer to the customer

The business environment in health care is experiencing great change. In order to ensure future competitiveness and to better respond to changing customer expectations and future challenges, Terveystalo will restructure the Group's business operations and management structures as of 1 January 2019. The change has no impact on the composition of the Group Executive Team.

Terveystalo's strategy relies on clinical quality, superior customer experience and growth in all customer groups. The new structure aims to bring decision-making and service development closer to the customer, support growth, and to strengthen further development of clinical quality and leadership. As a result of this change, service management and healthcare professionals will be more closely involved in the development of operations and services.

"Strong customer focus is a necessity in a rapidly changing business environment. With this change, we are pursuing a more agile structure to meet the changing needs of our customers and continue to improve cost efficiency at the same time," explains Terveystalo's CEO Yrjö Närhinen.

Operations are divided into four areas; Public services led by Laura Räty, Corporate Health services led by Jens Jensen, Clinic and Hospital Network led by Siina Saksi, and Wellness, Diagnostics and Digital Services led by Pia Westman.

Business operations are supported by strategic partners in centralized corporate functions. The purpose of the arrangement is to ensure that each business area has the right resources to meet its customer needs. The organization of the Chief Medical Officer will continue to be responsible for regulatory requirements, clinical quality and leadership of healthcare professionals.

"The entire market for healthcare and wellbeing services is shaped by changing consumer habits, digitalisation and Health and social services reform in an unprecedented way. Responding to change will also require us to change as an organisation. We strongly believe that this new structure will give us excellent platform to prepare for these changes as well as the acquisition of Attendo Terveyspalvelut, which is still expected to take place at the end of 2018, "Närhinen continues.

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services

In 2017, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo's services carry the Key Flag symbol and the company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

