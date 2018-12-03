Media Advisory - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Unveils New Brand Identity - Message From Dan Daviau, President & CEO

TORONTO, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today is an important day for all of us here at Canaccord Genuity Group. We are unveiling a bold new logo that will become an integral element of all our communications, products and experiences.

In recent years we have worked hard to improve alignment across our operations and transform our business mix to create a Company that is capable of delivering more predictable and sustainable results.

In doing so, we have improved our business on every measure.

Culturally, we are more aligned than ever. We are collaborating across regions and businesses to deliver stronger results for our clients, and growing returns for our business.

We have substantially increased scale across our global wealth management operations while simultaneously extracting greater value from our capital markets businesses. We recently delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of profitability on an adjusted basis.

The benefit of our collective efforts has also been reflected in our share price performance. The value of our common shares has increased by almost 40% compared to one year ago, and Canaccord Genuity Group's share price has delivered the strongest one-year return when compared to our independent wealth management and investment banking peers across Canada, the US and the UK.

As we advanced our long-term strategy, we began to explore whether our brand accurately reflected our core values and represented the Company that we have become. We agreed that we would make a change only when the positive changes we were making across the organization were significant and sustainable.

We believe that time is now.

Our brand is built on the idea that employees across our organization are driven to always do better - for our clients, our shareholders and our colleagues. By steadily evolving our platforms and expanding our client focus, while staying true to our independent roots, we have set new benchmarks for excellence to become an increasingly stronger company.

I am confident that our new visual identity captures the improved energy and engagement across our organization, as we leverage our shared strengths to do our best work.

We are driven by your success.

Sincerely,

Dan Daviau,

President & CEO

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. We are driven by your success.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

About Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank - expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention. More information is available at http://www.cgf.com

About Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the US. In Canada, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. In the UK, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited and, in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, as Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management deals with US persons through Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc.

