3 million euro growth capital raised and exit experienced CFO onboarding

Only six months after launching its iOS and Android apps the technology leader in mobile video team collaboration eyeson exceeded the 1 million app download milestone and a total number of 1.5 million users. The user base is distributed around the globe and eyeson is receiving glowing customer reviews from all continents. A surprisingly high amount of corporate clients is using eyeson although the product is being targeted towards B2C customers.

"Achieving this vast and global user base with our mobile product in such a short time proves that we are on the right track. We are seeing a huge B2B upselling potential with our mobile product.", comments Andreas Kroepfl, CEO and co-founder.

To support this extraordinary and surprisingly strong growth, eyeson has raised 3 million in growth capital to quickly reach a B2C and B2B customer base in the millions and a corresponding SaaS revenue. The financing round was managed by eyeson's lead investor eQventure, an Austrian venture capital firm, and backed by a group of regional investors like renowned technology investor Hermann Hauser, co-founder of ARM.

To prepare for the next growth step, the management team decided to bring a professional CFO on board. With the support of the investors, the exit experienced corporate finance manager Bernd Guttmann (e.g. mySugr exit to Roche) could be won for eyeson. "We are very excited that Bernd is onboarding. With his expertise, we are ready for the next growth chapter.", said Michael Wolfgang, CTO and co-founder of eyeson.

eyeson is the technology leader in smart unlimited video collaboration. The cloud-based video collaboration product is based on the patented single stream technology allowing unlimited scalability. eyeson offers constantly flawless group video calls based on a constant bandwidth technology, independent of the number of participants. eyeson can be used within all important collaboration products like Slack, Trello, Jira, Freshdesk, Talkdesk, Zendesk, YouTube and Facebook. For B2B business APIs are available.

In 2017, eyeson was named "cool vendor in unified communications" as the only European company by Gartner Inc, the world's leading IT research and advisory company.

Contacts:

eyeson GmbH

Andreas Kroepfl

E-Mail: andreas.kroepfl@eyeson.team

eyeson.team/business