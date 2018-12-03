IPC Announces Partnership with R3 to Support Corda Blockchain Networks On Connexus Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant networking solutions and communications for global financial market participants, has announced a partnership with enterprise blockchain software firm, R3, to support Corda blockchain networks on the IPC Connexus platform. Corda blockchain applications, known as CorDapps, will now be accessible via IPC's Connexus Cloud, a high-performance financial markets cloud solution for data, voice, and enterprise communications and compliance.

"The financial industry interest in blockchain has significantly increased in recent years, with continuous growth of investment to support this emerging technology," said Robert Coole, Director Product Management at IPC. "IPC has been evaluating how blockchain technologies can be utilized, to the benefit of IPC customers and view R3 and the Corda platform, as one of the key drivers for customer adoption of new blockchain-enabled applications in capital markets."

(Click here for a video of Robert Coole discussing the value of the IPC-R3 partnership.)

IPC's Connexus Cloud has performance characteristics and a closed community model that are optimal for blockchain deployments. By enabling access to R3 Corda Business Networks, which are blockchain application user communities, IPC's Connexus Cloud ecosystem ensures IPC customers are able to deploy R3 Corda nodes in any public, private & hybrid cloud platform with instant access over existing network connectivity.

"Built to meet the high standards of the financial services industry, the widespread adoption of Corda in capital markets is testament to our goal of helping enable a fully integrated, efficient and transparent marketplace for liquidity exchange," said David E. Rutter, CEO, R3. "We are pleased to be working with IPC as its Connexus Cloud offers global coverage, providing access to a diverse range of capital markets participants."

IPC's Connexus Cloud is a high-performance financial markets cloud solution for data, voice and enterprise communications and compliance. Connexus Cloud helps firms trade faster, scale rapidly, achieve greater agility, productivity and efficiency, resulting in a significant competitive advantage. The dynamic Connexus Cloud integrates sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle services, market data and clearing/settlement firms, connecting more than 6,600 capital market participants across 750 cities in 60 countries across the globe. It provides connectivity to liquidity venues in countries comprising over 80 percent of the global GDP, including access to emerging and frontier markets such as China, Russia, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About R3

R3 is an enterprise blockchain software firm working with a broad ecosystem of more than 200 members and partners across multiple industries from both the private and public sectors to develop on Corda, our open-source blockchain platform, and Corda Enterprise, a commercial version for enterprise usage. The R3 Corda platform is already being used in industries from financial services to healthcare, shipping, insurance and more. It records, manages, executes institutions' financial agreements in perfect synchrony with their peers, creating a world of frictionless commerce.

