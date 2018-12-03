Stockholm, December 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for November 2018: -- The share trading decreased by 7.7% to a daily average of 2.942bn EUR, compared to 3.186bn EUR in November 2017. Compared to the previous month, October 2018, the daily average decreased by 13.6%. -- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 6.2% to a daily average of 431,605 contracts, compared with 406,386 contracts in November 2017. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 19.5% to a daily average of 33.5m EUR compared to 28.0m EUR in November 2017. -- Nordea Bank Abp was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S. -- Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 65.6%, compared to 65.7% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 1.6 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 1.8 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 90.9% -- For OMXH25 companies 86.7% -- For OMXS30 companies 91.9% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Media Relations Contact: David Augustsson 46 (0)8 405 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com ---------------------------