Intapp Announces Three Executive Hires

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, a leading provider of business applications for professional services firms, today announced three executive hires. Costa Harbilas joins Intapp as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Claire Darling, Vice President of Global Marketing, and John Schneider, Vice President of Product Marketing, came on board earlier this year.



These executive hires come as Intapp expands its team to better manage global growth powered by its Professional Services Platform targeted at firms in the legal, consulting, accounting and financial services industries. Professional services is a $2 trillion market that is struggling to deal with client technology demands in today's "client-empowered era." Intapp's platform helps them leverage the disruptive power of data, intelligent automation and AI to better compete.

Costa Harbilas will run Intapp's global sales organization and brings more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software industry. Before joining Intapp, he was North American general manager for the ERP Cloud Business of SAP America, where he drove growth of year-on-year revenue by 195 percent. Previously he served as the COO in the West Market Unit for SAP America and Chief Revenue Officer for Predixion Software, a venture-backed predictive analytics software company in Orange County, CA.

Claire Darling manages Intapp's Global Marketing organization. She has a proven track record of repositioning companies and creating categories for relevance and growth. Prior to joining Intapp she served as VP, Corporate Marketing, at ServiceNow, which grew from $500 million to nearly $2 billion during her tenure. She has also held senior marketing leadership roles at VMware, Tibco, BEA Systems and Adobe.

John Schneider is responsible for the market success of Intapp's product portfolio, including go-to-market strategies and field and partner enablement programs. Before joining Intapp, Schneider was vice president of Product Marketing at Jive Software, where he served as spokesperson and published thought leader. Prior to Jive, he co-founded eBay Enterprise and led strategic IT portfolio initiatives at Deloitte Consulting, where he supported Fortune 500 clients.

"Costa, Claire and John are all results-oriented, tech industry leaders with deep experience in enterprise and cloud software," said Intapp CEO John Hall. "We're thrilled to have them join our executive team during this exciting time of company growth and professional services industry change. They each bring their own brand of leadership, expertise and enthusiasm and will help Intapp make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Intapp

Intapp provides software and services that enable professional services and capital markets firms to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace, enhancing their ability to win more business, operate efficiently, manage risk, and drive project and client success. Over 1,100 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 400 capital markets and advisory firms, rely on us. We offer a professional services platform - purpose-built for this industry - spanning the entire client lifecycle, with solutions for client development, business acceptance and client delivery. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com.

Media Contact

For Intapp

Laura Ruark, 540.599.7886

laura@bospar.com