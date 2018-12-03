Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced the selection of its Cumulocity IoT platform by The Nordex Group, a global manufacturer of innovative onshore wind turbines. The Nordex Group manages clean-energy wind farms based on sensor data. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company plans to connect and monitor its 6,800 existing wind turbines using Cumulocity IoT as a platform for digitizing its wind farms.

The Nordex Group supports wind turbine projects around the world that can generate huge amounts of electricity from the kinetic power of the wind, which is free of carbon emissions and can be used to meet clean energy targets, as well as replace aging nuclear and coal-fired power stations. Nordex Group systems currently deliver more than 23 GW of sustainable energy each year and can be found in more than 80 percent of the world's energy market (excluding China).

Software AG's Cumulocity IoT is an open and independent, device agnostic platform supporting more than 150 pre-integrated devices and 300+ industrial protocols. It is fully distributed and available across cloud, on-premises and edge. It provides enterprises with comprehensive integration capabilities that bring short-term co-existence with legacy process along with leading edge IoT data processing capabilities. Cumulocity IoT Edge is a single-server version of the market-leading Cumulocity IoT cloud platform with extensions and modifications that enable customers to do on-site integration of business apps.

Stefan Ewald, CIO of Nordex, said: "Our wind turbines have set quality and innovation standards for decades. Being able to access the vast dataset from our wind turbines globally in real-time will enable us to generate new services and drive operational efficiency. The Nordex Group has already introduced digital products to upgrade and improve turbine performance over lifetime. We are confident that Cumulocity IoT is the best partner and product to further strengthen our digitalization strategy."

Using Cumulocity IoT, the company will further digitize its business, offering its clients full-service monitoring that enables them to optimize the performance of its wind turbines and capture the full potential of the investments.

Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO, Software AG, noted: "The energy sector is highly competitive. By combining Cumulocity IoT with wind turbines, the Nordex Group can set up a real-time remote management and centralized monitoring system, using the same software architecture from the edge to the cloud a unique competitive advantage. IoT delivers innovation to the Nordex business through smart technologies, connected devices, and endpoints. We are very happy to support our partner in serving the needs of their customers even better."

About Nordex SE

The Nordex Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has about 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017.

