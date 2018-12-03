SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Insurance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005396/en/

Global Insurance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global economic growth is paving the way for the insurance services sector to improve and recover from the impact of natural catastrophes and socio-political events. It is predicted that the insurance premium rates will grow at a rate of about 4.5% along with the average global commercial insurance pricing. This will favor the growth of the insurance services market. Have queries related to the cost structure of the insurance services providers? Get a free sample of this procurement market research report and stay informed on the major category pricing strategies.

Analyzing the nature of the demand in different regions and the factors influencing the same is extremely crucial while conducting transactions in the financial services sector. This procurement report has segmented insurance services based on the nature of demand and supply exhibited by different regions. Such a graphical information will aid the investors in evaluating the pros and cons of subscribing to insurance services in those areas. Talk to us to get personalized guidance in creating an effective procurement strategy that can be readily adapted to the dynamics of the market.

"Insurance services providers must be evaluated based on the experience of their underwriting teams. They are functional in identifying all possible risks involved and determining risk coverage,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

Our procurement experts have identified some of the crucial factors that will be functional in determining the scopes of growth in this market.

Supportive regulatory framework globally will accelerate market growth for the insurance services.

Interest and currency rate fluctuations pose significant challenges to suppliers

Get the complete report and assess your potential in the insurance services sector.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the financial services category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Insurance services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure of the insurance services in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information on the insurance services? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Claims Processing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005396/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us