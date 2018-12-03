Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Exhibiting at Upcoming O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce that Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a wholly owned subsidiary, will be hosting a booth as an Exhibitor at the O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo, taking place December 9 to 11, 2018, at the Parq Vancouver Casino & Resort in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Experion team will be located at Booth 328 in the Main Conference Hall.

O'Cannabiz is one of the leading cannabis industry events in Canada (last held in September 2018 in Niagara Falls, Ontario). The conference and expo will feature key speakers and exhibitors involved in growing and cultivation, health and wellness, cannabis science, finance, policy and regulations, marketing and branding, cannabis lifestyle, research and development, product engineering, patient care, retail distribution, government, legal, and media. As an exhibitor, the trade show will be an opportunity for Experion to meet shareholders, talk to existing and new investors, liaise with industry experts, as well as exhibit our new recreational brand for the non-medical retail cannabis market.

"We continue to finalize two supply agreements with provincial retail distributors in BC and Saskatchewan with several other provinces now requesting product, as well," stated Jay Garnett, Viridium President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our retail brand development complete and our operations geared up for retail distribution, Experion is well positioned and poised for growth across Canada in the retail and broader recreational markets."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is a consumer wellness and biotech innovation company based in British Columbia, and the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production, (Experion Biotechologies Inc.) property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.) Experion Biotechnologies Inc., is a Health Canada licensed producer of cannabis, which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

