Leading analyst firm places Qumu in Leaders quadrant based on ability to execute and completeness of vision

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has been named by Gartner as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management. This year's Gartner Magic Quadrant covers 13 enterprise video platform vendors, and places them into one of four quadrants-Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players-based on measures which include market, customer and product-related criteria.

"Qumu is truly excited to be recognized as a Leader for Enterprise Video Content Management by Gartner, a large and influential analyst firm in the industry," said Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. "In our view, this placement proves what Qumu and our diverse list of Global 2000 clients already know-that our enterprise video platform is truly best-in-class."

As part of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, Gartner analysts independently evaluated 13 firms against a wide variety of measures including Product or Service, Overall Viability, Sales Execution and Pricing, Market Responsiveness/Record, Marketing Execution, Customer Experience and Operations.

The naming of Qumu as a Leader in the Enterprise Video Content Management space represents significant and continued momentum for the company in 2018. Over the course of this calendar year, Qumu has also received recognition related to WebRTC technology, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology and Enterprise Communication technology. Qumu was also recently named alongside Amazon, Cisco, Google and Netflix to the Streaming Media 50 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video list.

Parties interested in learning more about the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management may review the full 20-page 2018 Gartner report on the Qumu website, or call Qumu directly at (612) 638-9050 for a complimentary copy.

