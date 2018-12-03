StorMagic Recognized Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced today that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the November 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure research note.* StorMagic was identified in the Niche Players quadrant.

StorMagic's SvSAN was designed specifically for edge and SME datacenters with minimal storage, CPU, memory and network requirements. StorMagic was founded on the concept that IT products have become too complicated, and the company's mission is to make the complex simple so customers spend less money and time managing data.

"We believe that Gartner's inclusion of StorMagic to the November 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a tremendous recognition, and StorMagic's 2019 roadmap includes key developments that will continue to further our market position," said Hans O'Sullivan, founder and CEO of StorMagic. "SvSAN is a simple solution for edge computing environments that demand low cost, high availability and easy management, due to restricted budgets and limited IT staff."

In this latest Gartner Magic Quadrant, 14 HCI vendors were included in this research and evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure" by John McArthur, Kiyomi Yamada, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, 27 November 2018

Required Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com

