Update brings improved operations data aggregation with enhanced links to quality data feeds

ActiveOps, the leading provider of digital operations management solutions, today released version 6.2 of Workware.

Workware v6.2 enables team leaders and managers to record work, review real-time team performance and reports on the move on Android and iOS tablets. Notes and tags can be appended to operations performance data at any point during data capture for more detailed reporting. Quality data can now be uploaded together with all other external systems performance data, saving users both time and effort. Greater selection flexibility when uploading external data feeds also reduces the amount of pre-processing required.

Three new reports have been added plus enhancements to existing reports. The Verify Data Exception report shows all unverified data in one place. The Multiple Outcome Overview (by Workgroup) report allows the comparison of outcomes between teams or departments. The Variance Scatter Plot report shows a comparison of a team's performance against plans. All Workware reports now automatically select the current team or department the user is logged in to. The QTML Ad Hoc Report Builder allows MIS users to create additional reports.

Single Sign-On (SSO) support is also now included in Workware 6.2.

Paul Moroney, Chief Product Officer at ActiveOps, said: "Workware v6.2 incorporates many customer-requested features and functionality to ensure users have more flexibility to monitor, review and upload operations performance data faster and more efficiently, allowing them to improve the effectiveness of their operations."

About ActiveOps www.activeops.com

ActiveOps is a leading provider of digital operations management solutions to financial services, BPOs, government, healthcare and other service industries.

Our cloud-based solutions are proven to optimize operations, reduce costs, improve service delivery and staff well-being. Customers can confidently prepare for and then run their service operations taking full advantage of the benefits of transformation programmes including RPA, automation, digitization and outsourcing.

Workware enables the optimization of individual and robotic, teams and departmental resources from a single application. Operations data is aggregated, analyzed and presented in real-time. Using Workware, managers can quantify work and time, identify capacity, identify processes to be automated and plan resources.

The Active Operations Management (AOM) Method embeds a consistent and sustainable framework of operations best practices. Operations professionals are coached to maximize the data through collaborative capacity planning, structured review meetings and skills development.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the USA, UK, Ireland, India, South Africa and Australia.

