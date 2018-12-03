Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value model for a mobile banking services companyThe client is a well-known mobile banking services provider with business units spread across different geographical locations. With the increasing competitiveness in the market, the client was looking at assessing different customer segments to gain a 360-degree view of each customer and accurately identify the customer lifetime value. Therefore, the client wanted to devise a customer lifetime value model to understand customer lifetime value at a more personalized level across all their financial products and service offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005530/en/

Customer lifetime value model for a mobile banking services company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The mobile banking services segment is one of the biggest outliers in the FinTech industry which is set to take over the world of banking. There are many benefits of mobile banking services such as they do not restrict businesses to a specific location/time and empower customers to transfer funds, invest, and exchange currency without interruptions. Moreover, they help in improving service efficiency in the long run. However, companies need to keep in pace with the latest innovations and customer demands to avail these advantages.

"A customer lifetime value model helps in combating operational challenges such as lack of data standardization procedures, lack of an on-going customer feedback mechanism, and non-uniformity and inconsistency in data collection procedures," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Interested in leveraging analytics solutions to boost real-time decision-making capabilities for your business, Request a proposal today!

Based on Quantzig's customer lifetime value model, the client gained a deep understanding of their customers at an individual level and improved their customer retention and acquisition strategies. This helped them gauge the true potential of their short-term gains apart from identifying long-term opportunities. Moreover, Quantzig's analytics-based methodologies helped the client to witness a considerable hike in revenues across all business units.

Book a free solution demo to empower your business with analytics and access insights from domain-specific dashboards.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value model helped the client to:

Boost inbound sales by 120%.

Expand the revenue structure of existing customers by 80%.

Thinking about maximizing profits? Get in touch to devise a customize customer lifetime value model that is suitable for your organization.

The customer lifetime value model offered predictive insights on:

Increasing up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

Enhancing customer retention and acquisition strategies.

Want more insights on customer lifetime value,Request more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005530/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us