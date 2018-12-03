

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported November 2018 sales of 190,423 units. With the same number of selling days in November 2018 compared to November 2017, sales were down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and a daily selling rate or DSR basis.



Toyota division posted November 2018 sales of 163,977 units, down 0.3 percent on a volume basis and a DSR basis.



Lexus posted November sales of 26,446 units, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis and a DSR basis.



RAV4 sales increased by 23 percent. C-HR sales increased by 10 percent.



