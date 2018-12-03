Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best digital marketing automation practices to increase operational efficiency

Marketing is the elementary component of any business as it connects the brand with the audience. With the expansion of businesses, engaging with the appropriate audience becomes a challenge for companies. In such a scenario, digital marketing automation plays a crucial role in maintaining and building these relationships. If done right, it can make a huge difference in brand promotion and revenue generation. Digital marketing automation involves the use of platforms, solutions, or SaaS tools to automate and streamline tasks and workflows.

"Digital marketing automation restrains companies from doing repetitive tasks and improves performance and operational efficiency," says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Digital marketing automation best practices:

Digital marketing automation best practices:

Using digital marketing automation in emails

Automated emails with personalized messages are an effective way of communicating with customers. They help in starting the conversation with the customers and promoting brand offerings. A positive tone in automated emails improves the chances of conversions; whereas, a negative tone might make the customer seek an alternative or leave a bad review. Therefore, these emails and messages should be formatted in a way that they can enhance customer engagement.

Design a great welcome campaign

At present, most companies prefer automating their digital marketing campaigns. Therefore, it becomes crucial for organizations to analyze and identify the features of the company that sets them apart from their competitors. But while doing so, companies need to ensure that customers' choices and preferences are in pace with their offerings.

Transform your loyal customers to advocates of your brand

Having loyal customers is a big achievement for companies. Companies need to leverage this opportunity by turning their loyal customers into brand advocates. This can be done effectively with the use of digital marketing automation solutions. The customers can be rewarded for reviews, referrals, and big purchases they have made. This will increase the possibility of returning to the website and enhancing the re-engagement strategy.

