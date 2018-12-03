Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of December 2018 of $0.075 per common share, to be paid January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record December 31, 2018. In addition, Atrium will pay a special dividend on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record December 31, 2018. The amount of the special dividend will be determined when Atrium announces its 2018 results on February 13, 2019.

For the convenience of shareholders, following are the expected dates that financial results will be released by the company during 2019: Q4 (year-end) 2018 on February 13, 2019, Q1 2019 on May 7, 2019, Q2 on July 25, 2019, and Q3 on October 31, 2019. Results are released at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, and a conference call for investors is normally scheduled for the following day.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to automatically reinvest their dividends in new shares of Atrium at a 2% discount from market price. This provides shareholders with an easy way to realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment in Atrium. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

