Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Headquartered in Toronto, Spacefy is an online marketplace that connects people in creative industries, such as photographers, filmmakers, musicians, artists, ad agencies, and event planners, with locations to execute their projects.

The company developed an online platform which allows property owners and managers of venues to list their locations at no cost, with detailed descriptions, photographs, and amenities.

Revenue is derived from a combination of commission fees and processing fees which are charged on the total amount of successful bookings. A 7.5% premium on the booking amount is charged to the creatives booking the space, with an additional 7.5% premium from the booking amount is charged to the space owners listing the space, with payment processing through the Paypal Payment Gateway.

The company currently has more than 2,000 spaces listed in more than 10 cities, with new cities and locations being added daily.

The company raised gross proceeds of $2,002,500 from an IPO of 13,350,000 units priced at $0.15 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant with the warrant exercisable at $0.40 for 24 months. Leede Jones Gable acted as agent for the IPO.

For more information please visit the company's website www.spacefy.it, or contact Judeh Siwady, CEO, at 647-559-2716 or email Investor.relations@spacefy.it.

