Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - DionyMed Brands (CSE: DYME) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of Sixonine Ventures, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a rapidly-growing, multi-state cannabis brands and distribution platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

The company entered the cannabis industry in the vape cartridge manufacturing category and following California's adult-use legalization in January 2018, expanded from manufacturing into distribution. The company develops and markets branded products that are sold both online and in-store at brick and mortar dispensary retailers, and currently serves more than 700 dispensaries and 40,000 Direct-To-Consumer deliveries each month with its growing portfolio of products and brands.

Its current product portfolio consisting of flower, concentrates, CBD and THC distillates and edible confections. The company has prioritized several new primary and secondary product categories, including soft-gel tablets, sublinguals, tinctures, capsules, powders, sports performance products, topical/cosmetic products, infused beverages and pet products. The company also provides distribution, fulfillment, warehousing and inventory management services for third-party brands, which may involve warehousing, facilitation of product testing, tax-collection and compliant transportation, depending on a market's regulatory requirements.

DionyMed will continue to pursue both license acquisitions and operating businesses focused on adding new capabilities to the operating platform, as well as identify emerging brands and products to distribute through its dispensary and direct-to-consumer relationships.

The company closed a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately $35 million from the sale of approximately 8.2 million shares at a price of $4.25 per share. Canaccord Genuity acted as lead for the syndicate which included Cormark Securities and Beacon Securities.

For more information please visit the company's website www.dionymed.com, or contact Edward Fields, CEO, at 408-656-4209 in California or email edward@dionymed.com. In Canada, contact Peter Kampian, CFO, at 416-209-5982 or email pkampian@dionymed.com.

