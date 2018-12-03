New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Change in Attorney General Could Mean a Cannabis Revolution in the US," featuring Chemistree Technology, Inc. (CSE: CHM) (OTCQB: CHMJF).

The property is capable of supporting development plans and a Conditional Use Permit application for three 68,000-square-foot cultivation and processing buildings on the site, totaling approximately 205,000 square feet. Earlier in the year, Chemistree purchased the high-quality, Washington-based Sugarleaf brand with the expressed intent to more than quadruple the reach of its product line through 2019. By taking Sugarleaf's brand reach across state lines into California, Chemistree is pairing the new brand with its already acquired assets. Beyond cultivation and branding, Chemistree is also expanding into Northern California. The company has entered into a joint venture on a cannabis processing facility in the north, while also seeking capital to expand locations in the state and broaden its service offerings.

About Chemistree Technology, Inc.

Chemistree Technology, Inc. is an investment company operating in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. Chemistree Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit the company's website at Chemistree.ca

