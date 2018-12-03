Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTC: CHNUF) ("CER"), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today provides shareholders and investors with an update on its business performance.

CER is continually making progress on its business and has the following achievements:

1. Soccer Project

CER has developed comprehensive supplementary soccer training program, including special training balls with online video materials and online platform for the interaction between teachers and students, to support our soccer textbooks. The program has been tried in both school and indoor soccer training facility and the initial responses are very encouraging.

CER is working with various education authorities on the implementation of soccer textbooks and supplementary soccer training program and expect the programs will be adopted by certain schools in different areas of China.

2. Kindergarten Program

Based on CER's existing kindergarten teacher training program, CER has developed an online kindergarten platform to provide contents and services to kindergarten students, their parents, kindergarten teachers and kindergarten schools. The platform and services will be launched soon. We expect the program will generate revenue in 2019 and bring more customers to our online platform.

3. Existing Business

CER's online teacher training program is continually doing well and keeping expanding into new areas in China. There are no much changes for the sales of existing textbook products.

We are pleased of making progress in both our new and existing products and expect them to generate more revenue in 2019.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergartens through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal. For more information, please visit www.chinaeducationresources.com or call (604) 331-2388.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made herein, and other statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by China Education Resources, Inc.'s management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" elsewhere in the Company's MD&A filed at www.SEDAR.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future, unanticipated events.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, and does not accept, responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

Contact China Education Resources at: (604) 331-2388

Email: admin@chinaeducationresources.com

Website: http://www.chinaeducationresources.com