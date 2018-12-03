New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabis Industry Stays in Spotlight with Ongoing Developments," featuring Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL).

There's a marked disparity between Constellations Brands' investment in the sector and that recently received by Generation Alpha and other cannabis brands. The reason is likely because Constellation has recognized what others have not - many cannabis companies may be undervalued. Generation Alpha's move into cultivation and processing of cannabis is an example of this. The company recently acquired a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. GNAL is using its experience in the support side of the industry to turn this 70,000-square-foot space into a technologically advanced growing facility. With the site scheduled to become operational in the first half of 2019, the profit from this is decision should soon be realized.

About Generation Alpha, Inc.

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Generation Alpha's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. Generation Alpha's customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, Generation Alpha expanded into the "touch-the-plant" side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the company's website at www.GenAlphaInc.com

