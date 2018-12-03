On October 31, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Enzymatica AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On December 2, 2018, Enzymatica AB published a press release with information that the company had raised working capital through a rights issue of new shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Enzymatica AB (ENZY, ISIN code SE0003943620, order book ID 82655) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB