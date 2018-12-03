Electrostatic Precipitator Market Worth $7.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Type (Dry Electrostatic Precipitator and Wet Electrostatic Precipitator), Vertical (Power & Electricity, Metals, Cement, Chemicals), Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast 2018 to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall Electrostatic Precipitator Market is expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2018 to USD 7.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.97%. Tightening air pollution control regulations, growth in coal-fired power plants, and growing environmental concerns are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Dry ESP type is expected to gain a significant share of the electrostatic precipitator market by 2023

The dry ESP type accounts for the largest share of the electrostatic precipitator market. Its dominance in the market, in terms of size, can be attributed to its ability to withstand high temperatures and high particulate volumes, cost-effectiveness, and low electricity consumption, which makes it ideal for installations in thermal power & electricity, cement, glass manufacturing, pulp & paper, and metals processing plants. Additional benefits in terms of cost-effectiveness and low electricity consumption resulting in lower operational cost have led to high adoption of dry ESPs.

Electrostatic precipitator market for "others" end-user category to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

The market for "others" end-user category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. High volume of pollutant released into the environment by pulp and paper, glass, and mining companies has resulted in higher adoption of electrostatic precipitators in the "others" category. Over the years, several prominent market players have delivered electrostatic precipitators for these end users. For instance, in November 2017, General Electric (US) delivered an electrostatic precipitator to replace an old air filtration system at a copper mine in Australia.

The electrostatic precipitator market in RoW to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The electrostatic precipitator market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investments toward installing electrostatic precipitators in various end-use industries, such as power & electricity, steel, and chemicals, are increasing, which is expected to create opportunities for the growth of the electrostatic precipitator market. Several companies have received contracts to install electrostatic precipitators. For instance, in June 2017, General Electric (US) received a contract to modernize 2 Turkish coal power plants, which involved delivering electrostatic precipitator under its Fleet360 solution.

Key players in the market include General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Amec Foster Wheeler (UK), Babcock & Wilcox (US), Thermax Global (India), Ducon Technologies (US), Fujian Longking (China), Hamon Group (Belgium), and Trion (US). These players are increasingly undertaking contracts and expansions to increase their market shares.

