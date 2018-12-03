Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive junction box market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005565/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive junction box market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Light-weight and heat resistant composites for electrical components is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive junction box market 2018-2022. The automotive industry is witnessing a structural shift toward lightweight materials, engine downsizing, and compact vehicle structure mainly to achieve higher fuel-efficiency. With wiring harnesses getting denser, space in vehicle columns and headliners is getting cramped up. These concerns are pushing OEMs and component suppliers to opt for lightweight wiring materials such as aluminum.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive junction box market is the increasing electric applications in vehicles:

Global automotive junction box market: Increasing electric applications in vehicles

The global automotive industry is witnessing the emergence of advanced automotive electronics systems and related technologies. The increasing electrification of electronics in the industry is leading to the development of intelligent mobility solutions and technologies. Automobiles today have enhanced functionalities and are energy-efficient as they are equipped with advanced electronics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "In the automotive industry, the safety bar has also been considerably raised as global automakers are looking for growth opportunities by continually enhancing automobile safety. The automotive electronics industry is experiencing rapid growth owing to greater miniaturization and increasing use of advanced, lightweight materials, and the internet of things. Various automotive systems have evolved from being completely mechanical, hydraulic, or electro-hydraulic to full-fledged electronics."

Global automotive junction box market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive junction box market research report provides market segmentation by vehicle type (conventional passenger cars, conventional commercial vehicles, electric passenger cars, and electric commercial vehicles) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a share of over 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

