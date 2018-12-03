

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday, the day of former President George H.W. Bush's funeral, a national day of mourning.



Bush will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 6 at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, alongside his wife, Barbara Bush, who died seven months ago.



The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on Wednesday in honor of the late President.



The White House said the President and First Lady Melania Trump would attend the state funeral, in which dozens of other world leaders are also expected.



The Air Force's flagship jet, Air Force One, will fly Bush's body from Houston to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday morning.



His body will lie in state in the US Capitol from December 3 at 5 p.m. EST until Wednesday 7 a.m., when the public will be able to pay tributes.



The American flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels, and at U.S. consulates and embassies abroad for 30 days.



Although Trump has had difficult relations with the Bush family, he had a lot of good words for his predecessor, who passed away on Friday' at 94.



'Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service-to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light' illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,' Trump said in a statement on his death.



President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher, according to Trump. As a young man, he captained the Yale baseball team and served as the youngest aviator in the US Navy during the Second World War. He had a miraculous escape after his plane was shot down over the Pacific Ocean by the Japanese while on a bombing raid. Later in life, he rose to the pinnacle of American politics as a Congressman from Texas, envoy to China, Director of Central Intelligence, Vice President of eight years to President Ronald Reagan, and finally President of the United States.



It was during Bush's presidency that the US-Russia 'Cold War' came to end.



His presidential term - between 1989 and 1993 - was also defined by the first Iraq war against Saddam Hussein.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX