UPP Olaines OÜ received notifications of a related party United Partners Property OÜ transactions in securities issued by the Issuer. The following transactions occurred between November 27 - November 30: Date Type Amount Value (EUR) ----------------------------------------- 27.11.2018 Purchase 698 698 000.00 ----------------------------------------- 29.11.2018 Sale 300 300 000.00 ----------------------------------------- 30.11.2018 Sale 150 150 000.00 ----------------------------------------- Notifications for all 3 transactions have been attached. The Issuer also received a notification of a related party MT Finantsid OÜ transaction in securities issued by the Issuer. The following transaction occurred: Date Type Amount Value (EUR) ----------------------------------------- 30.11.2018 Purchase 150 150 000.00 ----------------------------------------- Notification for the transaction has been attached. More information on transactions: Siim Sild siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee Director Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701908