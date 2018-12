DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its November U.S. sales were 196,303 vehicles, representing a 6.9 percent decline from last year.



As a result of a decline in daily rental sales due to order timing, Ford fleet sales were down 7.1 percent; daily rental was down 32.7 percent, while commercial sales were up 11.8 percent.



Car sales for the month dropped 19.5% year-over-year to 36,204 units from 44,984 units, truck sales decreased 2.3% to 89,535 units and SUVs sales also declined 4.9% to 70,564 units as compared to a year earlier.



