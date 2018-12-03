Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive four-wheel drive system market to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increased penetration rate of the four-wheel drive system in sedans is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive four-wheel drive system market 2018-2022. The global automotive industry is observing an increase in demand for almost all vehicle categories, including SUVs, hatchbacks, pickup trucks, and sedans. Emerging economies such as China, India, and countries in South East Asia, mid-segment and premium/luxury segment sedans are in high demand. The performance variant of sedans is also gaining popularity in these regions given the high penetration rate of turbochargers, superchargers, and four-wheel drive systems in them.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive four-wheel drive system market is the improved driving dynamics, stability, and handling in different terrains:

Global automotive four-wheel drive system market: Improved driving dynamics, stability, and handling in different terrains

The functional advantages of automotive four-wheel drive systems and superior comfort levels they provide are positive factors for the growth of the market under review. The integration of a four-wheel drive system or an all-wheel drive system with vehicle's drivetrain significantly enhances the dynamics of driving across terrains.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automobile manufacturers, "Regular advancements in automotive technology are ushering in smarter and intelligent vehicles. Such advancements are also being achieved in automobile four-wheel drive systems, which significantly enhances overall ride quality as well as safety. The main advantages of an automotive four-wheel drive system are better distribution of power and torque to individual wheels. As power gets transferred to all four wheels instead of the usual two back wheels, the load on each tire gets reduced leading to the effective utilization of cornering or side force."

Global automotive four-wheel drive system market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive four-wheel drive system market research report provides market segmentation by application (SUVs/crossovers and pickup trucks) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The SUVs/crossovers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 73% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

