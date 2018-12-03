sprite-preloader
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Aktie:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Regarding the election of AB Klaipedos Nafta Audit Committee member

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company) adopted on 3rd of December, 2018, Žana Kraucenkiene was elected as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She will be joining current members Andrius Varanavicius and Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene. All members of the Audit Committee are independent. Audit Committee of the Company consists of 3 members.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


